Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly taken their children to a secret staycation on the Isles of Scilly

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to Prince Louis’ love for interrupting Zoom calls, these miniature royals never fail to make news.

This week the family of five made headlines as they were reported to have been on a secret staycation right under our noses.

With Thomas’ Battersea breaking up for summer holidays, this past month has been the perfect time for a vacation and Prince William and Kate Middleton certainly made the most of it.

Yes, while many didn’t question the fact that the Cambridges had been MIA for the past three weeks, HELLO! was quick to discover that the family of five had actually been holidaying on the Isles of Scilly.

Kate and Wills are known to be fans of the Scilly Isles, taking their children to the Island of Tresco just last year.

It is also thought that the family will be visiting Balmoral in the coming months.

Balmoral is the Queen’s Scottish residence, and royal family members are known to visit Her Majesty over the summer months, with the Cambridges being regulars.

In fact, Kate and William are such regular additions that they even have their own house on the Balmoral estate, Tam-Na-Ghar.

The three-bedroom cottage was a gift to Prince William from the Queen Mother and according to friends, the couple has had some of their happiest times there.

That way, the family of five can live in their own property but see their relatives every day.

