Prince William and Kate Middleton have a special trick for ensuring their privacy at home

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are two of the most talked-about people in the world, with everything from their red carpet appearances to their day-to-day lives at their Kensington Palace home making headlines.

As a result, getting privacy is difficult and something Prince William and Kate Middleton have worked hard to achieve – especially when it comes to their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The three miniature royals have grown up at Kensington Palace, which while being a gorgeous home, is also a popular tourist attraction. As a result, it appears that Prince William and Kate Middleton have had to implement some measures at home to grant them privacy too.

One measure went viral this week as a TikTok user Laura-Ann Barr posted about it to her platform, @allthatspretty, during a tour of Kensington Palace.

The measure in question? Special windows, featuring a white fog covering any view of Kate and Wills’ property.

‘I’m at the Kensington Palace tour!’, Laura-Ann Barr posted to TikTok alongside a video of some Kensington Palace windows. ‘Look at the secret windows they have that make sure you can’t see into Kate & Will’s private garden to the right. They have it on all the windows in this room.’

Minds blown.