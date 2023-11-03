William and Kate's biggest 'concern' when it comes to George, Charlotte and Louis
"It's a massive balancing act."
The Prince and Princess of Wales are one of the most famous couples in the world, but being in the spotlight means that they are often trying to protect their privacy in countless ways. Over the years, they have used a number of tricks and decoys to ensure that they are able to enjoy a private life away from their public roles as members of the royal family.
However, the huge interest in Prince William and Kate Middleton also extends to their three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. While royal fans love to hear anecdotes about the little royals - whether it's Louis' first words or Charlotte's sophisticated snack choice - the couple have often expressed their wish to give their children as normal an upbringing as possible.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams recently explained how the Prince and Princess of Wales are 'concerned' about their three little ones being 'overexposed' and that when it comes to personal details about George, Charlotte and Louis, William and Kate are very careful with what they share with the public.
He told The Express: "[Kate and William] are wisely concerned at any overexposure of him [George] and of Charlotte and Louis. The younger they are, the more likely they are to steal the show with childish antics which get publicised worldwide and make the monarchy seem more relatable."
Fitzwilliams added that there is a particular interest in George, 10, who is second in line to the throne and will likely be the King one day. He continued: "Whether as Page of Honour at the Coronation or blowing bubbles on a visit to Canada, whatever he does as he is the future King is of interest. We are fed titbits, that George enjoys dancing, plays tennis or likes a pizza, and we get regular photographs of him on special occasions and see him at certain royal events."
But the royal expert adds that the Wales' are 'well aware of the need for him and his siblings to have privacy'.
In May last year, William was 'fiercely protective' of his family while they were enjoying a bike ride together in Norfolk and he spotted photographers following them. The video later went viral, appearing to show the Prince calling the photographer 'disgusting' and accusing him of 'stalking around' and 'looking for his children.' Although the clip was uploaded to YouTube and was viewed 20,000 times, it was quickly deleted. Kensington Palace responded by telling The Telegraph that the photographer was breaching the family's privacy and that it highlights the challenges faced by royals.
