Apparently, Prince William can be "difficult" and "short-tempered"

Prince William has been reported to be prone to anger in the past, and we now have further comments about his alleged temper from someone who knows him.

"He can be difficult," a senior Palace staffer told author Robert Jobson for his new book, Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed (via Page Six).

"He is a driven person and that can make him impatient," the source added.

"That can make William short-tempered when dealing with Charles. The Boss (Charles) has a temper, too, but it does not go on and on. He can get frustrated and flare up and then, in an instant, it is forgotten about. With William, it is rarely forgotten."

Robert also explained that both Prince William and Prince Harry have worse tempers than the King, and have often directed their anger at each other in the past.

"[Charles] knew that they were both strong-willed, stubborn even; conflict would be very difficult to manage and could have a detrimental impact on the monarchy itself," the author writes in Our King.

"Sometimes the level of belligerence between his sons, and indeed towards him, has shocked Charles."

These comments corroborate some of the claims that Prince Harry himself made in his memoir Spare, which became an instant bestseller when it came out in January — and did nothing to bridge the relationship between the two royal brothers.

In that book, the Duke of Sussex called the Prince of Wales his "arch-nemesis," and alleged that they had got into a physical altercation during an argument about Meghan Markle while the Sussexes were still living in England in 2019.

As for the King, his own temper has also been spotted out and about over the years — such as the time he got a tad flustered while doing battle with a malfunctioning pen shortly after he became monarch.