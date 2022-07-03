This is why Prince Louis’s childhood is about to be very different from his siblings

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate and William’s son, Prince Louis, stole our hearts over the Jubilee weekend with his facial expressions, and his reaction to the flypast that went viral.

He may only be four years of age, but his personality already shines through. While he follows in George’s footsteps, by stealing the show with their reactions, the rest of their childhood is now set to be very different.

William and Kate are planning to move away from London this summer, meaning Prince George will not receive the same education as his two older siblings. The disappointing part? No, cute matching uniform photos.

Prince Louis followed in Princess Charlotte’s little footsteps and started nursery in West London last year. But with William and Kate planning to move to Windsor in the summer, Louis will not be attending the same big boy school as his older brother and sister.

At the moment, both George and Charlotte attend Thomas’ Battersea junior school, but this is all set to change when they move to Windsor.

The Cambridge couple have moved around a lot over the years, with George born while the family were living in Wales. The family of three moved to Norfolk before the birth of Princess Charlotte, who is now seven.

Prince Louis is a city boy at heart for now, as he has lived in London for most of his life. The family of five live in Kensington palace, in West London. Their current home will be used as their London base when they move to Windsor, as the couple will definitely be returning often for Royal visits.

It may not sound like a big deal, but parents everywhere will know the importance (and stress) of choosing the right school. However, the change is set to be a positive one, as although Louis will not be attending the same junior school, the move to Windsor will mean the children will have a lot more freedom.

Living in London comes with a lot of security measures, so the move to Windsor will allow for more freedom and safety.

It is thought that Prince Louis will instead attend the Independent Preparatory school, Lambrook near Ascot. Moving to Windsor will allow the family to enjoy more sweet visits to The Queen.