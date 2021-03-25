This is what Prince Harry wants to be called at his new start-up workplace

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child, announced that they would not be returning to royal duties and took part in an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Since the interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made even more news, dropping their Royal Monogram, expanding their Archewell team and now taking a big career move.

Yes, it was announced this week that Prince Harry has taken a job at a Silicon Valley start-up, appointed as the Chief Impact Officer of BetterUp.

And it looks set to be completely different from royal life, with the Duke of Sussex reportedly wanting no titles, asking to be simply called ‘Harry’.

BetterUp is a California-based mental health organisation, providing mobile-based counselling, professional coaching and mentorship.

‘When I first met Alexi, we instantly recognised a shared passion for helping others realise their full potential,’ Prince Harry explained of his new appointment. ‘As our conversations continued, it became even more clear that we hold a similar philosophy on mental health: that we must proactively take care of our minds.’

He continued: ‘In addition to this shared philosophy, what caught my attention about BetterUp was that the company’s mission to unlock the potential in people everywhere necessitates innovation, impact, and integrity. Their team has been delivering on that work for years. I was also impressed by the scale and opportunity for impact – the ability to change millions of people’s lives for the better, through a combination of human connection, leading technology, and behavioural science.

‘I’ve personally found working with a BetterUp coach to be invaluable. I was matched with a truly awesome coach who has given me sound advice and a fresh perspective. And because we believe in strengthening our own mental fitness, our entire Archewell team also has access to BetterUp coaching.

‘As BetterUp’s first Chief Impact Officer, my goal is to lift up critical dialogues around mental health, build supportive and compassionate communities, and foster an environment for honest and vulnerable conversations. And my hope is to help people develop their inner strength, resilience, and confidence.’

Huge congratulations to Prince Harry on this exciting new role!