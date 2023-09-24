Prince Harry told to 'give notice' before visiting royal estates for this reason

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry has been quite the topic of conversation in recent weeks, whether it is speculation he could move back to the UK and leave his home stateside, or the alleged family feud between him and his brother Prince William.

Harry has been known to return to London for events, memorials, or celebratory occasions last minute, with some royal staff unsure if he would be attending days beforehand.

Now, the Duke of Sussex has reportedly been told to give notice of his intention to visit any royal abode in advance, after he was allegedly denied a room at Windsor Castle during a recent visit to London earlier this month, according to The Telegraph.

It is believed the refusal to stay at a royal residence was not as curt as that, and there was valid reasoning behind the refusal.

According to the publication, Harry's stay was reportedly difficult to arrange at such short notice, which is why the 39-year-old royal has been asked to give the royal family, and their aids, plenty of warning about his visits in future.

Harry - who has son Archie and daughter Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle - flew to London for the WellChild awards this month, which fell the evening before the first anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth II's death.

It has been reported the Duke of Sussex reached out to ask if he could stay at the Windsor estate, because he no longer can call Frogmore Cottage his London home as Princess Eugenie, husband Jack Brooksbank and their two children August and Ernest live there.

Harry is believed to have reached out to stay with his father, but was told he must submit a formal request, which his team did and specified precise details and timings of his latest trip, which only saw him in the UK for a swift 24 hours.

It has been claimed Harry was offered the chance to stay at Balmoral Castle, where he could have enjoyed some father and son time.

But, Harry is said to have specifically asked to stay at Windsor Castle so he could pay his respects to his late grandmother, who was laid to rest at St. George's Chapel.

It has been reported royal sources informed Harry meeting his requests would be difficult, though some provisions would be made where they could, but in future advance warning would be helpful.

Harry is set to return to the UK in January for a High Court hearing, but whether he will visit his birthplace in between is unknown.