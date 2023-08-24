Prince Harry is planning his imminent return to the UK
The Duke of Sussex will be back very soon
Since Prince Harry moved to the US with Meghan Markle in 2020, he has only returned to the UK a handful of times.
Following their departure from royal life, Harry and Meghan have spent the majority of their time in California where they are raising their two young children, Archie and Lilibet.
However, they have ensured that they were present for key royal events. Although they kept a low profile, they were there for late Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, and the Duke of Sussex was back in London earlier this year to watch his father King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey.
At the time of the late Queen Elizabeth II's death in September, Harry and Meghan happened to be the UK due to work commitments. Just days earlier, they had returned to their former home, Frogmore Cottage, with a schedule ahead of them which included an event in Manchester where Meghan spoke at the One Young World Summit, and a trip to Germany for the the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go celebration.
They were also set to appear at the WellChild Awards on September 8th, but the Queen sadly passed away suddenly the same day.
Almost twelve months on from the monarch's death, Harry is reportedly planning his return and will be back in the UK on the eve of the one year anniversary of the Queen's death.
However, reports have suggested that Harry and Meghan were 'not invited' to any memorial for the Queen.
Instead, Harry is expected to talk at the WellChild award ceremony on September 7th, and will meet Meghan in Dusseldorf on September 9th for the start of the Invictus Games.
Sources previously claimed that Charles was hoping to host 'peace talks' with Harry during his time on home soil, although William reportedly 'shut down' the idea of any reconciliation.
