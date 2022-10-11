Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry gave royal fans a sweet insight into how his son Archie and daughter Lilibet are doing as part of a charity video call with award winners.

The Duke of Sussex, who had a date night attending a concert with wife Meghan Markle last week, spoke about his children after one of the WellChild winners asked about them. Harry missed the awards, which were held in Manchester last month, following the news that Queen Elizabeth II had suddenly passed away and he flew to Scotland to be with his family.

WellChild is a children’s charity which Harry has been a patron of since 2007, and it supports parents who look after seriously ill children at home. To make up for missing this year’s awards ceremony, Harry jumped on a Zoom call with some of this year’s winners.

Talking to Henry Waines, 4 and his parents, Shevonne and Ben, Harry commented: “You sound just like my son Archie, with that little squeaky voice. I love it.”

When four year old Henry – who his parents revealed was named after Prince Harry – asked about the Duke of Sussex’s children, he went on to say: “Archie is very, very busy. And Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great.”

It’s very rare that Prince Harry speaks about Archie, who is now three years old, and his daughter Lilibet, who turned one in June. However, this wasn’t the only insight into family life in California, as he also went on to talk about their three dogs.

When another award winner, Isabelle Delaney, spoke on the video call about her assistant dog, Harry went on to say: “I tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm. I’ve got three in this house now. So, we basically have five children.

“I’ve got a black Labrador called Pula and a rescue beagle called Guy.” He also confirmed reports that he and Meghan had rescued a beagle called Mia.

He added: “Between the three of them, they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us, every single day.

“But they are also emotional support dogs 100% — when they’re behaving.”