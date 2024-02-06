Prince Harry is returning to the UK imminently after King Charles' cancer diagnosis
He will be back with his father 'in the coming days'.
Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer following a recent procedure. The monarch attended The London Clinic on 26th January to treat a benign enlarged prostate, and the Palace has since announced that 'a separate issue of concern was noted', though the type of cancer has not yet been disclosed.
In a statement on Monday 5th February, the Palace said: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."
The statement continued: "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."
Following the announcement, a spokesperson for Prince Harry has confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will return to the UK imminently to see his father. It is believed that Harry was already made aware of the diagnosis before it was made public and is making travel plans, according to Page Six. He is expected to arrive at Windsor Castle this week.
The source told the Press Association: "The Duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis. He will be travelling to the UK to see His Majesty in the coming days."
Harry was last in the UK in September 2023 for the WellChild Charity Awards but was unable to see his father at the time with a source telling MailOnline that the King had 'no time in the diary'. The last time that the Duke and the monarch are believed to have seen one another in person was at the King's coronation in May.
King Charles has already 'commenced a schedule of regular treatments' and while he will be postponing all public duties for the foreseeable future he will 'continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual'.
We will continue to update this story.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
