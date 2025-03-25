There's an update on the rumoured Prince Harry Princess Diana documentary

Prince Harry is NOT planning to produce and narrate a Netflix documentary about his late mother Princess Diana, apparently.

A report about the alleged three-part series appeared in the Express over the weekend.

"The idea is that it would be a solo project for Harry, who would be a co-executive producer as well as hosting and narrating the series," a production source in Los Angeles told the publication.

"He is uniquely placed, not only to talk about the woman he knew as his mother, but also to examine her role as an enduring social and cultural icon still beloved by so many."

The insider added: "It’s felt that this is something he would handle with passion and sensitivity, offering fresh insights into not only her life, but also her lasting legacy."

The Express's source admitted the series was not a done deal: "Nothing has been agreed yet but this is being talked about in an extremely positive way," they continued.

"Harry might even see it as a stepping stone to building bridges with William and the rest of his family."

But don't get your hopes up, because a source close to the situation has since told The Independent that the report is simply "not true."

The apparently false rumours concerned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's ongoing partnership with Netflix.

Most recently, Harry's wife Meghan Markle released the buzzy docuseries With Love, Meghan, in which she gives us a glimpse behind the scenes at her life in Montecito. The show attracted so many viewers that it has been renewed for season 2.

Netflix is also partnering with Meghan on her new brand As Ever, which carries a range of kitchen items.

In the past, the Sussexes released the docuseries Harry & Meghan with Netflix, and Harry released Heart of Invictus about the Invictus Games.