The Queen has received a touching present on what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday

April saw the tragic death of Prince Philip, who passed away, aged 99, at Windsor Castle.

‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on 9 April 2021.

Since his death, Prince Philip has remained in the headlines, with Royal family members paying tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh, releasing never-before-seen photographs and sharing sweet anecdotes.

‘Her Majesty and the Royal Family are grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world and have been touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of The Duke, in celebration of his life,’ the royal family announced in a statement.

Today, as the royal family marked what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, the Queen received a touching gift – a Duke of Edinburgh rose in her late husband’s memory.

‘Last week, The Queen was given a Duke of Edinburgh rose to mark what would have been The Duke’s 100th birthday,’ the royal family posted to social media.

‘The rose was gifted by @The_RHS, of which The Queen is Patron. Named in The Duke’s memory, the rose is planted in the East Terrace Garden, Windsor Castle.’

The post continued: ‘In 1956 His Royal Highness founded The Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme which he described as a “do-it-yourself growing up kit.”

‘For every Duke of Edinburgh Rose sold, a donation will be made to The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Living Legacy Fund.

‘The Fund will give a million more young people, from all circumstances and backgrounds, the opportunity to achieve a DofE Award. Each rose purchased will help establish new DofE centres, deepen existing support, and train thousands more Leaders and volunteers.’

Our thoughts remain with the royal family at this tragic time.