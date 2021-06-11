Prince William and Kate Middleton honoured Prince Philip’s 100th birthday with an emotional tribute

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Thursday marked what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, with the Duke of Edinburgh tragically passing away in April.

To pay tribute to the Duke and his 100 years, the internet has seen a wave a tributes, with multiple throwback pictures of Prince Philip making headlines.

Royal staff were not exempt, with Prince Philip reportedly being the most popular royal within the Palace walls. But it was unsurprisingly royal family members whose tributes made the most news, from Princess Eugenie to Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Among the first to pay tribute to the royal were Prince William and Kate Middleton, who took to social media to mark the day with an emotional message.

‘Today we remember His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, on what would have been his 100th birthday,’ the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted to Twitter. ‘Last week, The Queen was gifted a Duke of Edinburgh rose by

@The_RHS, of which Her Majesty is Patron.’

The Queen also took to social media to mark the day, opening up about the touching Duke of Edinburgh rose that she received in her late husband’s memory.

‘Last week, The Queen was given a Duke of Edinburgh rose to mark what would have been The Duke’s 100th birthday,’ the royal family posted to social media.

‘The rose was gifted by @The_RHS, of which The Queen is Patron. Named in The Duke’s memory, the rose is planted in the East Terrace Garden, Windsor Castle.’

The post continued: ‘In 1956 His Royal Highness founded The Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme which he described as a “do-it-yourself growing up kit.”

‘For every Duke of Edinburgh Rose sold, a donation will be made to The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Living Legacy Fund.

‘The Fund will give a million more young people, from all circumstances and backgrounds, the opportunity to achieve a DofE Award. Each rose purchased will help establish new DofE centres, deepen existing support, and train thousands more Leaders and volunteers.’

Our thoughts remain with the royal family.