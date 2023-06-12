Why King Charles is 'frustrated' with Prince Harry
The King is reportedly 'sad and bewildered'
Prince Harry has discussed his fractured relationships with members of the royal family since stepping down as a senior member of the British monarchy.
The Duke of Sussex moved to the US with his wife, Meghan Markle, where the couple now live with their two young children, Archie and Lilibet.
Since they left life in the UK behind, Harry and Meghan have opened up about what led them to move overseas. In their Netflix documentary, they discussed the intense scrutiny they faced from the press throughout their relationship, as well as the difficulties they faced behind closed doors.
In various interviews, and in his memoir Spare, Harry detailed the breakdown of his relationships with his brother Prince William, and his father, King Charles.
While he returned to the UK for Charles' coronation in May, it was a very brief visit, and he reportedly didn't see his family when he was in London last week as part of his case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror.
Many also questioned whether their father-son relationship has hit a particularly low point given that the royal family did not wish his daughter Lilibet a happy birthday last week, something that they have done in the past.
Although Harry reportedly attempted to make contact with his father back in March, the King was 'too busy' to see him, according to The Telegraph.
Now, one insider has told The Times that Charles is 'frustrated' with his youngest son's behaviour.
They told the publication: "The King brings Harry up every time I see him. I don’t think we’ve moved past sad and bewildered, but there’s a bit more frustration at his behaviour, because it just keeps going."
Charles will celebrate his official birthday on Saturday 17th June, and the royals will gather for the annual Trooping the Colour parade. As monarch, he has two birthdays, a practice which was continued by the late Queen. Her great-grandfather, Edward VII, started the tradition when he settled on a second summer birthday to publicly celebrate, given that his birthday fell in November.
However, it is unclear whether or not Harry has been invited to attend the event in London this weekend.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
