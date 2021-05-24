Prince Harry has broken his silence on his struggle with panic attacks

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past year has been no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child, announced that they would not be returning to royal duties and took part in a tell-all interview with Oprah.

The rare move for the notoriously private couple saw record numbers of viewers, with the Duke and Duchess speaking about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

Prince Harry and Oprah have since joined forces again, becoming executive producers and co-creators of a new mental health documentary series, The Me You Can’t See, with the episodes landing just this week.

Featuring the raw stories of Lady Gaga, DeMar DeRozan and Glenn Close amongst others, Oprah and Prince Harry dig into their own struggles with mental health too, with Prince Harry addressing his struggles after his mother’s death, with his ‘bottled up’ grief leading to panic attacks and heavy drinking.

According to Harry, he was ‘all over the place mentally’. Describing the ages of 28 to 32 as a ‘nightmare in my life’, Harry recalled having ‘panic attacks’ and ‘severe anxiety’ before royal engagements.

‘Before I even left the house, I was pouring with sweat and my heart was racing. I was in the fight-or-flight mode’, he explained. ‘I would just start sweating.. I would feel as though my body temperature was two or three degrees warmer than everybody else in the room.’

He continued: ‘I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling. I would probably drink a week’s worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night.’

Prince Harry later explained in the documentary that his panic attacks have gone away since starting therapy.

‘I’m now more comfortable in my own skin,’ he explained. ‘I don’t get panic attacks. I have learned more about myself in the last four years than I have in the 32 years before that. I have my wife to thank for that.’

‘To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness,’ Prince Harry later explained. ‘In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.’

The Me You Can’t See is available to watch on Apple TV.