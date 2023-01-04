Prince Harry will 'never' return as a senior royal
The Duke talks family tensions ahead of his memoir release
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
If you thought the revelations from the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan were shocking, then you better brace yourself - as Prince Harry's memoir is about to land.
The docu-series covered everything from the media harassment Meghan has faced over the last five years, how they met and even Harry's 'terrifying' meeting with William, Charles and the Queen (opens in new tab) after announcing their exit from the royal family.
So, what else do we have in store? Prince Harry's memoir, titled Spare, will be released next week.
Ahead of the release, Harry has been interviewed by ITV's Tom Bradby and CBS - both of which will air on Sunday 8th January.
The Duke told Bradby that he 'wants his father and brother back', and now he's spoken about the possibility of returning as a senior royal.
In early 2020, Harry and Meghan announced they would be stepping back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family. Releasing a statement via social media they said: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution."
“Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkDJanuary 2, 2023
Anyone holding out hope that Harry might return to the UK one day and rejoin the royal family may be disappointed to find out that he will never do so.
In the trailer for the interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 minutes, the host asks him: "Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?"
Harry simply replies without hesitation: "No."
It hasn't been revealed what Harry will cover in his memoir, Spare, but some royal experts have said that the Duke of Sussex is intent on telling his own story, without harming his relationships with Prince William and King Charles.
A source told Us Weekly: "Harry has been working hard to strike a balance that will hopefully minimise the fallout caused by this book."
Spare will be released on 10th January 2023.
-
Lashana Lynch on deconstructing stereotypes, and shaping her legacy one act at a time
By Ana Ospina
-
Why Emily in Paris fans are all saying the same thing about Alfie
Season 3 was très stressful
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
A resurfaced Jennifer Aniston video interview from 1998 is distressing the internet
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Princess Kate brings "stability and continuity" to the royals amid Harry drama, expert says
The King loves her
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry's relationship with Prince William "hangs by a thread" ahead of memoir release, reportedly
This is so sad
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry says he 'would like' his father and brother back
'They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why William and Kate make a 'deliberate' decision not to hold hands in public
Ever wondered? It seems there's a 'practical' reason
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why Charlotte and Louis may lose their royal family titles when William is King
There will be some big changes
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
This is what the new King Charles banknotes look like, and when you'll start to see them
The new portrait will be seen on every note from the £5 to the £50
By Sarah Finley
-
Everything you need to know about Harry and Meghan's new show, Live to Lead
The seven-part series will be available to watch from the 31st of December
By Sarah Finley
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their own Christmas card
'From our family to yours.'
By Sarah Finley