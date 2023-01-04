Prince Harry will 'never' return as a senior royal

If you thought the revelations from the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan were shocking, then you better brace yourself - as Prince Harry's memoir is about to land.

The docu-series covered everything from the media harassment Meghan has faced over the last five years, how they met and even Harry's 'terrifying' meeting with William, Charles and the Queen (opens in new tab) after announcing their exit from the royal family.

So, what else do we have in store? Prince Harry's memoir, titled Spare, will be released next week.

Ahead of the release, Harry has been interviewed by ITV's Tom Bradby and CBS - both of which will air on Sunday 8th January.

The Duke told Bradby that he 'wants his father and brother back', and now he's spoken about the possibility of returning as a senior royal.

In early 2020, Harry and Meghan announced they would be stepping back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family. Releasing a statement via social media they said: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution."

Anyone holding out hope that Harry might return to the UK one day and rejoin the royal family may be disappointed to find out that he will never do so.

In the trailer for the interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 minutes, the host asks him: "Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?"

Harry simply replies without hesitation: "No."

It hasn't been revealed what Harry will cover in his memoir, Spare, but some royal experts have said that the Duke of Sussex is intent on telling his own story, without harming his relationships with Prince William and King Charles.

A source told Us Weekly: "Harry has been working hard to strike a balance that will hopefully minimise the fallout caused by this book."

Spare will be released on 10th January 2023.