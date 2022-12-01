Everything we know about Harry and Meghan's new Netflix documentary

It has been almost three years since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties (opens in new tab) and finally their "tell-all" Netflix documentary is tipped for release.

The initial announcement of their Netflix documentary came as no surprise, being greatly anticipated since the couple signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2020 - rumoured to be around £88 million.

It has been long reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "having second thoughts" about their Netflix project. (opens in new tab) But now, after much speculation, the trailer and title of the long-awaited documentary have finally been released.

"No-one sees what’s happening behind closed doors," announced Prince Harry in the now-viral trailer. Now it looks like we can, but when? And what will we find out about? Well, if this trailer is anything to go by, we can expect everything from how they met, why they left the royal family and what their life is like now in LA.

When will Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary be released?

Netflix has not yet revealed a specific date, but multiple outlets and sources have been guessing. Some reports suggest 8th December as the date to look out for, but without confirmation. (We will let you know as soon as we do).

The release was reportedly pushed back out of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II - as was Meghan Markle's Variety cover and interview.

What is Harry and Meghan's documentary called?

Originally set to be titled Chapters, we now know for certain, that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new documentary will be titled Harry & Meghan. Simple but effective and we love it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

On a recent Archetypes podcast, Meghan opened up to listeners about what they could expect. “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story,” she explained.

This release is set to come at a similar time to that of Prince Harry's memoir, SPARE, tipped for release in January, so it looks like we'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to Harry and Meghan content.

We will continue to update this story.