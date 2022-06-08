Harry and Meghan invited William and Kate to Lilibet’s birthday as an ‘olive branch’ but they didn’t attend

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s daughter Lilibet Diana celebrated her first birthday last weekend while the family was in the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The monarch reportedly met her great-grandaughter ahead of the family party during a private meeting – although according to reports Harry and Meghan were ‘banned’ from photographing Lilibet’s first meeting with the Queen.

Guests at the intimate gathering included Zara and Mike Tindall and their three children, Mia, Lena and Luca, as well as Peter Philip’s daughters Savannah and Isla.

However, Lilibet reportedly didn’t meet her Cambridge cousins during the trip.

According to Page Six, a source has claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton were invited to her first birthday party along with their little ones – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – as ‘an olive branch’ but they didn’t attend.

The source added that despite reports of William and Harry reconnecting via Whatsapp and Facetime in recent months, things are ‘still fraught’ and William ‘is still wary of spending any time alone with Harry as you never quite know what may be reported back afterwards’.

The party, which took place on 4th June, was held at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor but the Cambridges had prior engagements at Cardiff Castle where they were celebrating the Platinum Jubilee which could explain their absence.

The Palace has not commented on the report.

One year old Lilibet is said to have received some very special gifts, including a pastel pink VW Beetle ride-on car, and fans of the Sussexes donated $100,000 to charity in her honour.

