Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former employee has spoken out about the ‘incredibly talented’ couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their baby daughter, Lilibet Diana.

Prince Harry also returned to the UK just last week to reunite with Prince William to unveil a statue of Princess Diana in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Gardens.

Yes, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s tell-all Oprah interview to dropping their royal monogram, these two are making non-stop news right now.

It is their staff that gets the world talking the most, with the Duke and Duchess hiring some new faces this past few months – Rebecca Sananas, Genevieve Roth and Hollywood Producer Ben Browning to name a few.

It was a former employee who made headlines recently as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s old senior advisor spoke out about the couple, praising their talent.

Catherine St-Laurent spoke very highly of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, calling her time with them ‘an incredible experience’ during a recent interview with The Cut.

‘It was an incredible experience,’ she explained. ‘They are incredibly talented and creative leaders. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to do that, to be able to be with them on their journey. The time that I spent with them was incredibly fulfilling.’

She continued: ‘I think they have the potential to be very influential leaders in the social-impact space. I look forward to continuing to be a part of that.’

Well, that’s lovely.