Prince Harry’s A-list friend says he has found “an amazing teammate” in Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from the royal family in 2020, relocating to the United States and enjoying their privacy as a family of four, with children Archie and Lilibet.

Since then, they have been working on their Sussex family brand, Archewell, with Meghan Markle launching her new podcast, ARCHETYPES, just this week.

Prince Harry naturally made a sweet cameo and the two were the picture of marital bliss.

This is something that was confirmed by one of their A-list friends, who opened up about their relationship this week.

“[My wife] Delfi and I have known Harry for a very long time,” famed polo player Ignacio Figueras told PEOPLE. “Nacho” as he is known, has been a longtime friend of Prince Harry.

“I know firsthand how much he wanted to have a family,” Figueras continued. “He found an amazing teammate, or partner, in Meghan. They love each other very much; their children are lovely.”

The 45-year-old polo player went on to explain that he and his family had spent more time with the Sussexes in the past few months, giving him a much deeper insight into their family life.

“Being able to be with them for the last two months only made me happier,” he recalled. “Seeing them be a lovely family with their kids and their dogs, and that’s really what he always wanted. I’m very happy for them.”

