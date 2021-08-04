Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

They may have swapped Frogmore Cottage for California in pursuit of a quieter life, but that hasn’t stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making headlines.

Between the arrival of their baby daughter Lilibet Diana in June, Prince Harry’s long-awaited reunion with Prince William at the unveiling of a new Princess Diana statue, and Meghan’s A-list 40th birthday celebrations, Harry and Meghan are all anyone can seem to talk about at the moment.

In recent weeks, it’s Prince Harry’s post-royal working life that’s been stealing the spotlight, following news last month that the prince is set to pen a tell-all memoir on growing up in the spotlight.

But that’s not the only exciting project Harry has in the pipeline.

The prince has a new job at a Silicon Valley start-up lined up for when he returns from paternity leave – and it just might involve the occasional commute back to London.

Earlier this summer, Harry was announced as the chief impact officer of BetterUp, a California-based mental health organisation. And while the Duke of Sussex is currently taking some time off to care for his newborn daughter Lilibet Diana, BetterUp recently announced that it will soon be opening a London office.

“Demand is pulling us into these markets,” the start-up’s chief executive Alexi Robichaux told the The Times of their expansion across the pond.

Taking on what Robichaux describes as a “meaningful and meaty role”, it would seem that Prince Harry has already been put to work, with the company’s chief executive confirming that the royal has already “provided some helpful insights and tips” on their UK expansion.

Speaking of his new role earlier this year, Harry said his “goal is to lift up critical dialogues around mental health, build supportive and compassionate communities, and foster an environment for honest and vulnerable conversations”.

He added, “When I first met Alexi, we instantly recognised a shared passion for helping others realise their full potential. As our conversations continued, it became even more clear that we hold a similar philosophy on mental health: that we must proactively take care of our minds.”

Harry’s new corporate career follows news of Meghan’s starry new role as an executive producer for Netflix. A collaboration between the streaming giant and the couple’s Archewell Foundation, the project in question – an animated series following a young girl on a “heroic adventure” – is likely to be based largely in the US.

But with Harry’s new appointment going transatlantic, could a return to London be on the cards for the couple?

We hope so!