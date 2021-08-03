Meghan Markle reportedly has big A-list birthday plans for her 40th tomorrow

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

In fact, this past month they have been all anyone can talk about.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their baby daughter, Lilibet Diana in June, before Prince Harry returned to the UK to reunite with Prince William to unveil a statue of Princess Diana in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Gardens.

Since then, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s tell-all interview with Oprah, Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, has been nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special category. And just this month, Meghan was announced as an executive producer on an exciting TV show. And of course, the announcement of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir has also been doing the rounds.

It was Meghan Markle’s 40th birthday that made headlines this week, with the Duchess celebrating the milestone tomorrow.

But how is she celebrating? With some seriously A-list plans, according to reports.

It has been reported that Meghan will be celebrating her birthday in her and Prince Harry’s Montecito home, with an A-list gathering organised by celebrity wedding planner, Colin Cowie.

According to sources, Meghan’s 40th will be ‘low-key’ with a reported 65 guests and an Instagrammable tiered ‘naked’ cake from Posies & Sugar that Prince Harry has been entrusted with procuring.

Happy early birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!