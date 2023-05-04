Don't worry, Prince Harry won't be "hidden behind a pillar" at the coronation: expert

After keeping the world in suspense for weeks, Prince Harry finally confirmed a few weeks ago that he will be attending his father King Charles' coronation this Saturday. Meanwhile, his wife Meghan Markle will stay behind in California with their children.

Unfortunately, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven't enjoyed the smoothest relationship with the rest of the Royal Family since they decided to leave the UK and their royal duties in early 2020.

So while it has been reported that the King is delighted that Harry will be there for his big day, the question remains as to where he should be seated — considering his unique position as the direct descendant of the reigning monarch, but as a non-working royal.

The other factor that makes Harry's seating arrangements difficult is the amount of media attention he attracts since his effective split from the Royal Family. Of course, the coronation organisers are unlikely to want the attention diverted from the King and Queen as they are officially instated.

Still, Harry is likely to be seated in a pretty good spot, or so one commentator believes at least.

"He can't look like he's been shoved into one of the lesser pews," royal expert Katie Nicholl told True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat (via the Mirror).

"He's a family member, he's the King’s second son, he's coming over for the coronation, he's not going to be hidden behind a pillar!"

Though Katie believes Harry is likely to have a decent seat to watch the proceedings in Westminster Abbey, historian Tessa Dunlop has previously assured royal fans that the Duke "won’t be anywhere near the balcony" with the rest of the family after the ceremony.

It's also been reported that Harry will leave the UK as little as two hours after the ceremony ends, so as to get back to his family to celebrate his son Prince Archie's fourth birthday. We're glad he's making it all work one way or another.