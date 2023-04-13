Prince Harry won't be "anywhere near" the balcony on coronation day, expert says

After much back and forth, Prince Harry has officially confirmed he will be attending King Charles' coronation, while Meghan Markle stays in Southern California with their children.

This comes after reports came out that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex allegedly had "demands" for the coronation in order to attend, including that they be included on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

However, it's now looking like only working royals will be included — which excludes Harry, who stepped down from his official role in early 2020.

Historian Tessa Dunlop has commented on the situation, telling OK!, "if you have Harry (on the balcony) then they would have to have everyone else."

For Tessa, Harry "won’t be anywhere near the balcony."

You can expect to see the King, the Queen, Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Edward and Sophie, for example. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will also most likely be included, while Princess Anne "will be there presumably," Tessa said, adding that "she’ll have quite a big role and be upfront."

The historian continued: "But I don't think you'll have too many people because I think the whole point is about this slimmed down family.

"It will be just the working royals certainly."

While Prince Harry is son of the King and fifth in line to the throne, he no longer has an official role in the Royal Family, which means that including him on the balcony could be seen in a negative light.

Additionally, the Sussexes' relationship with the rest of the royals has sadly been deteriorating ever since they swapped the UK for California. This has become even more pronounced following the release of Harry's memoir Spare, which contains many shocking revelations about the royals, and particularly about King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate.

For this reason, Harry is likely to take on a subdued role at the coronation, to ensure the spotlight remains on the King and Queen.