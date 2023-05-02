New 'fears' arise over Prince Harry and the Coronation

The countdown is on for King Charles III's Coronation (opens in new tab), which will take place this weekend on Saturday 6th May.

Plans are in place for the milestone event at Westminster Abbey, and for further celebratory events over the weekend including another bank holiday on Monday.

There has been growing speculation over who will and will not be attending the coronation, in particular Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle.

The 38-year-old royal has confirmed he will be present at his father's coronation (opens in new tab), but will not attend the various other celebrations over the long weekend. Meghan will remain in California with their two children, Archie - who will be celebrating his fourth birthday (opens in new tab) on the same day as the coronation - and Lilibet, who will be two in June.

A representative for Buckingham Palace said: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey.

"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

However, there are fears Harry may make a U-turn on his decision to attend the coronation, as organisers have reportedly struggled to confirm details about his stay, sources claimed in the Mail on Sunday (opens in new tab).

The planners have reportedly expressed fears that 'anything could happen', with some claiming they are still waiting on information about 'when he is coming, where he is staying, when he is going back and whether he is happy with his seating position in the Abbey.'

One source said: "He has not been responding other than in a ‘we acknow­ledge your email’ holding manner.

"Harry seems to be adopting a High Noon approach, making everyone sweat about his movements."

However, the royal family believe Harry will attend.

The source shared: "While the Royals are confident that he will show up, others involved are not quite so convinced.

"The working assumption now is that, assuming he does come, it could mean arriving as late as very early Saturday by private jet and leaving by late afternoon the same day."

Of course, it should also be noted that Harry has kept his travel plans under wraps in the past to ensure privacy. In 2022, he made an unannounced trip to the UK to see the late Queen before she died, and he also made a surprise appearance in London last in March as he attended a hearing for a High Court trial (opens in new tab).