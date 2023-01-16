Prince Harry reportedly gave ex Chelsy Davy a sweet phone call before his wedding

Prince Harry's memoir Spare has got the world talking, with the explosive book documenting Harry's life from his point of view, detailing his rivalry with Prince William, his first impression of Kate Middleton and his relationship with his father, as well as other members of the royal family.

The memoir also goes into detail about his previous relationships, particularly with Zimbabwean heiress Chelsy Davy, who Harry dated from 2004 to 2010.

The former couple ultimately parted ways due to pressures around them with Prince Harry recalling in his memoir: "The whole world isn’t made to put up with constant scrutiny, and I don’t know if Chels could bear it, and I couldn’t ask her to. Chels insisted that she was not sure if she was prepared for all of that. A whole life with someone on your heels? What could I say to her?

“I completely understood her desire for freedom," he continued. "If I had a choice, I wouldn’t want this life either. I would miss her very much, but I understood she put her freedom first. If I had the choice, I’d want to live like that as well.”

“It was so full-on: crazy and scary and uncomfortable," Chelsy later recalled in a 2016 interview with The Times. “I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn’t cope. I was young, I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible.”

Harry and Chelsy are said to have remained friends however, with him and Meghan Markle inviting Harry's ex to their 2018 wedding. And according to a source via Vanity Fair, Harry even called Chelsy days before the nuptials to clear the air.

"It was their final call," the source explained. "A parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on." They continued: "Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn’t go to the wedding.

"In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn’t try and gatecrash the party."

Spare by Prince Harry is available to buy now.