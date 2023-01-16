Chelsy Davy recalls how "scary" it was dating in the spotlight in a resurfaced interview

Prince Harry's memoir Spare has broken records, becoming the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time.

The explosive book, hitting shelves last week, recounts Harry's life from his point of view, detailing his relationship with the rest of the royal family before, during and following his step away from royal life.

The memoir also documents his former relationships, with first love and on-off girlfriend of seven years, Chelsy Davy, playing a significant role.

Prince Harry's relationship with the Zimbabwean heiress was kept extremely private at the time, with the couple determined to shun the spotlight. In fact, other than their want for privacy, little was known about their courtship from 2004 to 2010 until now.

It's unsurprising therefore that Prince Harry's words about Chelsy Davy in Spare have gone viral, particularly relating to their 2010 break up.

This week however it was Chelsy's words that were going viral, as a 2016 interview with The Times resurfaced, in which she detailed how scary it was dating in the spotlight.

“It was so full-on: crazy and scary and uncomfortable," Chelsy recalled. “I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn’t cope. I was young, I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible.”

She continued: “It was nuts. That’s also why I wanted to go back to Africa. Now it’s calm, now it’s fine.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The whole world isn’t made to put up with constant scrutiny, and I don’t know if Chels could bear it, and I couldn’t ask her to," Prince Harry recalled in his memoir. "Chels insisted that she was not sure if she was prepared for all of that. A whole life with someone on your heels? What could I say to her?”

He added: “I completely understood her desire for freedom. If I had a choice, I wouldn’t want this life either. I would miss her very much, but I understood she put her freedom first. If I had the choice, I’d want to live like that as well.”

Despite ultimately parting ways in 2010, Harry and Chelsy remained on very good terms and in each other's inner circle, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even inviting Chelsy to their 2018 wedding.

Spare by Prince Harry is available to buy now.