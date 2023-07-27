Prince George knows he has to "step up" amid the Sussexes' royal rift, expert says

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Most royal experts have always claimed that Prince George is quite grown-up for his age, and that he is likely to make a very responsible senior royal and King when he grows up.

As he turns 10, one royal commentator believes that he might even be trying to take some of the pressure of his parents Prince William and Princess Kate in any way he can — especially since the rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has made things more difficult.

"George might have picked up on some of that and is helping mum and dad do their job," Tessa Dunlop told OK!.

"They've lost Uncle Harry and so forth and he realises he's got to step up to it — 10 year olds can often be quite mature.

"A lot has happened in the last 18 months for the Royal Family and they can't possibly protect him from all of it, there's been huge events, the Queen has died and that has pushed William and Kate up a gear, up a rank and by definition George as well.

"And he'll be aware of that, and I get the impression that he's almost accepted to an extent, that these aspects 'come with my role being part of this unique family and I'm going to do that for mum and dad and for Grandpa.'"

For Tessa, this was particularly visible when George served as a Page of Honour at the King's Coronation in May, a job he took seriously but still appeared to have fun with — especially since he was surrounded by friends.

The expert adds that George's caring personality may add to his desire to help his parents as they step into their still-new roles as Prince and Princess of Wales.

"I expect George is a sensitive soul and will want to play his role," Tessa said.

George turned 10 on 22 July, and his parents celebrated him publicly with a stunning photo taken by photographer Millie Pilkington (who also photographed Charlotte and Louis for their respective birthdays). They captioned it: "10 today! Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday!"