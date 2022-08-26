This is the surprising place where Kate Middleton went after her and Prince William’s 2007 breakup

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are one of the most talked about couples in the world, from their happy family life with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to their upcoming relocation to Windsor Castle to live a low-key life as a family of five – they’re just like us really!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their 11th year of married life earlier this year, with the couple seeming so happy that it’s hard to remember that there were ever rocky patches.

In 2007 however, Kate and Wills briefly broke up, with Kate even leaving the country to process the split.

But where did she go?

Well, according to The Express, the Duchess of Cambridge jetted off to Dublin with her mum, Carole Middleton, and a group of friends for a cultural (and relaxing) break.

“We were both very young,” Prince William explained of the split in their 2010 engagement video interview. “It was at university, we were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff, it was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up.”

He continued: “It was just sort of a bit of space and a bit of things like that, and it worked out for the better.”

Kate certainly seemed to agree, explaining, “I think at the time I wasn’t very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person.”

Then going on to normalise break ups, Kate added, “You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realised, or I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn’t think it at the time. Looking back on it.”

Luckily, it is a thing of the past and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children seem happier than ever!