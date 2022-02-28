Princess Charlotte’s christening had a ‘poignant’ tribute to Diana

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It's really sweet.

When it comes to giving subtle yet significant nods to important events and people, the royals do it better than anyone. From Kate Middleton’s sweet sartorial nods to Princess Diana, to Prince William’s understated message to Prince Harry whilst giving a speech, the royals choices are peppered with hidden meanings.

So, it’s no surprise then that Princess Charlotte’s christening in July 2015 had a thoughtful tie to her late grandmother, Princess Diana. Unlike her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, who were christened at the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace, a different venue was chosen for Charlotte.

Sandringham’s own parish church, the historic Church of St Mary Magdalene, was chosen for the christening of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter in a move that’s been described as ‘poignant’ by royal experts.

As well as being the chapel where traditionally the Queen and other royal family members attend Christmas mass each year, St Mary Magdalene is in fact the same church in which Princess Diana herself was christened.

Another fun fact for you: did you know that Princess Diana was born on the Sandringham Estate? Neither did we. Apparently, at the time of Diana’s birth, her parents rented property from the Queen’s Estate.

It’s been suggested that it was Prince William who was responsible for this thoughtful link between his late mother and then-four-month old daughter.

“Prince William likes the symbolism,” royal commentator Richard Kay told The Express. “He’s made it clear he wanted Diana involved on the journey that he embarked on with Kate, first as his wife by presenting her with his mother’s engagement ring. And then at Charlotte’s christening because they chose the very church Diana was christened in herself.”

But it’s not only Princess Charlotte’s christening venue that holds a personal and poignant link to Princess Diana. Charlotte’s full name – Charlotte Elizabeth Diana – is a tribute to both her late grandmother and her great-grandmother, the Queen.

“By giving Diana as the middle name, it means Diana is still there,” explains Kay.

Isn’t that just lovely? We’ll be sure to keep you updated with any other significant Royal family tributes…