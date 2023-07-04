Prince George visited Eton — does this mean he'll enrol?

In the run-up to the Wales' moving to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor last autumn, royal fans were running wild with hypotheses about where the three children would end up going to school — particularly the eldest, Prince George.

For example, people were thinking it would be very possible for George to attend either Marlborough College - where his mum Princess Kate went as a girl - or Eton College, where his dad Prince William and uncle Prince Harry were pupils in their time.

In the end, though, Prince George - who will be turning 10 later this month - was enrolled at the same school as his younger siblings Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

All three are coming to the end of their first year at Lambrook School in Bracknell, which is just a 15-minute drive from their home, and means that they can easily attend day school rather than boarding at their young age.

Just a couple of weeks ago, however, Prince George was spotted touring the prestigious Eton with his parents William and Kate.

According to Hello!, the young royal looked very smart on the visit in navy shorts and a short-sleeved shirt. Meanwhile, Kate once again had a fabulous fashion moment, wearing a bright blue dress and ballet pumps, and William was all business casual in a blue jacket and trousers.

While we don't know if the Wales' are considering moving George to Eton in the near future, this visit certainly lends itself to questions — it's unlikely they would have just visited for the sake of it, and must at least be thinking about a school move for George.

When William enrolled at Eton in 1995, according to Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell, "[he] was destined to go to Eton, there was no choice for William but Eton" (per Express).

It remains to be seen whether there'll be a choice for George!