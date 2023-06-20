Princess Charlotte suffered an injury during Trooping the Colour but nobody noticed
Hopefully she wasn't too hurt
Royal fans loved catching a glimpse of Princess Charlotte on Saturday for Trooping the Colour, but unfortunately the young royal, 8, suffered a couple of mishaps on the day.
During a moment captured on video (via Hello!), the Wales family were standing together on the Buckingham Palace balcony watching the parade for the King's birthday.
At one point, a characteristically boisterous Prince Louis, 5, briskly turned around to speak to his parents, not realising that his sister Charlotte had leaned closer towards him. Their heads collided, and neither Louis nor Prince George nor their parents Prince William and Princess Kate noticed.
A couple of seconds later, Charlotte was spotted rubbing her head, demonstrating that she had actually been a little hurt by the bump with her brother. Hopefully she felt better quickly after this.
The second less-fun moment for Charlotte during Trooping the Colour happened when she appeared to grow a bit bored of the ceremony. This was while she was at Horse Guards Parade with Louis and their great-aunt Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.
After a while, Charlotte asked the grown-up: "Sophie how long will it be?" according to lip reader Jeremy Freeman.
Sophie kindly told the little girl: "I think it's now," signalling that they were nearing the end of the event.
Usually the one to keep her two brothers in line during public appearances, at Trooping the Colour Charlotte joined little Louis in being a bit of a royal rebel — and even the typically sensible George wanted in on the fun.
This was visible when the three Wales children were riding in the carriage with their mum, and got really excited about the crowd of people gathered to see them, waving happily.
According to Jeremy, Kate tried to temper the children's excitement by telling them: "Do not look behind whilst on the coach." You guessed it, though: they kept on doing it anyway. Honestly!!!
-
William and Kate recreated this sweet moment from 2014, and royal fans can't get enough of it
We can't unsee it
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Bebe Rexha shares update after fan 'thought it would be funny' to throw a phone at her face during gig
The singer was taken to hospital for stitches following the incident
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Sore lips? You could be dealing with sun damage—these lip balms with SPF are sure to help
If you haven't had burnt lips before, count yourself lucky
By Dionne Brighton
-
William and Kate recreated this sweet moment from 2014, and royal fans can't get enough of it
We can't unsee it
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lip reader confirms Kate's stern words to her children at the King's birthday
She was ensuring her excitable little ones were behaving!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince William's B&B stay says a lot about what kind of King he'll be, according to experts
"Gestures like this show that William and Catherine plan to do things differently."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate just high-fived a whole group of young royal fans
We love this so much
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William introduced Duchess Sophie in the most "wholesome" way
Precious!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Eugenie's baby Ernest has already been given an adorable nickname
Awwww
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William revealed what he has for lunch - and it might surprise you
He didn't mince his words
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Palace is most ‘uncomfortable’ with Harry discussing this during his court case
The Duke of Sussex's testimony was surprising for many
By Jadie Troy-Pryde