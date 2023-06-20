Princess Charlotte suffered an injury during Trooping the Colour but nobody noticed

Royal fans loved catching a glimpse of Princess Charlotte on Saturday for Trooping the Colour, but unfortunately the young royal, 8, suffered a couple of mishaps on the day.

During a moment captured on video (via Hello!), the Wales family were standing together on the Buckingham Palace balcony watching the parade for the King's birthday.

At one point, a characteristically boisterous Prince Louis, 5, briskly turned around to speak to his parents, not realising that his sister Charlotte had leaned closer towards him. Their heads collided, and neither Louis nor Prince George nor their parents Prince William and Princess Kate noticed.

A couple of seconds later, Charlotte was spotted rubbing her head, demonstrating that she had actually been a little hurt by the bump with her brother. Hopefully she felt better quickly after this.

The second less-fun moment for Charlotte during Trooping the Colour happened when she appeared to grow a bit bored of the ceremony. This was while she was at Horse Guards Parade with Louis and their great-aunt Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

After a while, Charlotte asked the grown-up: "Sophie how long will it be?" according to lip reader Jeremy Freeman.

Sophie kindly told the little girl: "I think it's now," signalling that they were nearing the end of the event.

Usually the one to keep her two brothers in line during public appearances, at Trooping the Colour Charlotte joined little Louis in being a bit of a royal rebel — and even the typically sensible George wanted in on the fun.

This was visible when the three Wales children were riding in the carriage with their mum, and got really excited about the crowd of people gathered to see them, waving happily.

According to Jeremy, Kate tried to temper the children's excitement by telling them: "Do not look behind whilst on the coach." You guessed it, though: they kept on doing it anyway. Honestly!!!