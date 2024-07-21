The Prince and Princess of Wales are looking to expand their team in an unexpected way

The Wales family has been front and centre this summer, with the Princess of Wales returning to public duty for the first time since her cancer diagnosis .

The family of five had taken a step back from public life earlier this year following Princess Kate's diagnosis, with the 42-year-old mother of three taking a break from duty to focus on her recovery in private.

And while the Princess of Wales has recently explained that she is “not out of the woods” , she is said to be making "good progress", surprising the public with two major public appearances this summer.

As the Princess of Wales returns to public life, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis following suit, the Wales family looks set for a major comeback.

It is unsurprising therefore that they appear to be strategising, changing their approach to social media and even expanding their team, with the Prince and Princess looking to hire one particular team member, with a very specific skill.

Yes, Kate and William are looking to hire a Welsh speaking private assistant, enabling them to fully lean into their duty as "Prince and Princess of Wales".

"This is an exciting opportunity to join the dedicated team at Kensington Palace, supporting TRH the Prince and Princess of Wales," read the royal job description.

"This role requires excellent communication and organisational skills, with a proven ability to build productive relationships with a wide range of individuals and institutions," it continued, adding that "conversational Welsh is essential" and "fluent Welsh, both written and spoken, is desirable."

It is not known when the Wales family will next be seen in public, with the Princess of Wales still yet to return to royal duties in a permanent capacity. The mother of three is reportedly eager to return to work however, releasing a personal health statement earlier this year to thank the public for their continued support.

We will continue to update this story.