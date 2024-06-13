The Palace has 'no timeframe' for Princess Kate's return to royal duties

The Princess of Wales is recovering privately after sharing that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy. In March, Kate released a video explaining that cancer was found during her abdominal surgery at the start of the year, and requested privacy for herself and her family as she undergoes treatment.

Last weekend, Kate sent a letter to the Irish Guards apologising for missing the Colonel's Review, a rehearsal which takes place a week before the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony. The wording of the letter gave royal fans hope that she may appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Saturday 15th June for the flypast, but a new report has warned that there is 'no timeframe' for Kate's return to public life.

In an article published by The Daily Beast, a source claimed that it's a 'mistake' to overanalyse Kate's letter. They said: "I think to pick through the wording of her letter looking for clues to her intentions is a mistake. I am sure she does hope to be able to represent the Irish Guards again ‘very soon’ in an uncomplicated, normal understanding of that sentiment."

They added: "My understanding is that there is no timeframe for Catherine returning to public duties. I actually don’t think her note implies she is going to be charging down to their headquarters to inspect a parade next month."

The same insider also spoke about the controversial royal Mother's Day photo which was released earlier this year. In March, the family shared an image of Kate with her three children but it was quickly pulled by news and photo agencies after 'inconsistencies' were found, and days later the Princess apologised for 'any confusion'. At the time, speculation over Kate's health was mounting and it further fuelled the 'wild conspiracy theories' that the Palace was attempting to quell. Despite sharing a statement saying that 'like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing', many questioned whether or not Kate would actually be responsible for touch-ups on her official family photos.

However, the same source told site that William and Kate 'honestly do a lot of this stuff themselves' adding: "Some people found it preposterous to be asked to believe that Catherine was sitting at the kitchen table with her laptop editing a picture William took. But I can tell you, anyone who has worked for that couple would know that is exactly what happened."