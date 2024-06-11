King Charles could make a 'sacrifice' for Kate to appear at Trooping the Colour

The Princess of Wales is currently taking time away from royal duties as she receives cancer treatment. In March, Kate announced that during abdominal surgery at the start of the year, doctors found that cancer had been present and she was advised to undergo preventative chemotherapy. The video announcement came after weeks of speculation about the Princess and her health, and she asked for privacy for herself and her family as she recovers.

Almost three months after the news was shared with the public, Kate's return to work has been thrown into question as one insider claimed that she 'may never' go back to her royal role - sparking health concerns once again, and fuelling the same 'wild conspiracy theories' that circulated on social media earlier this year. Last weekend, Kate did not attend the Colonel's Review - a rehearsal for the annual Trooping the Colour event - and wrote a letter to the Irish Guards as their Colonel apologising for her absence. She explained: "Being your Colonel remains an honour and I'm very sorry that I'm unable to make the salute at this year's Colonel's Review... I do hope that I'm able to represent you all once again very soon."

While Kate's absence from the Colonel's Review was confirmed earlier in the week, it is still unclear whether or not the Princess will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony this weekend. Traditionally, the royal family gathers to watch the ceremonial flypast as part of the Trooping the Colour event, and the King is expected to appear alongside his family on Saturday 15th June. However, according to one PR expert, the King would be 'delighted' to have Kate by his side, despite the fact that her appearance would 'dominate' the headlines and detract from his birthday ceremony.

During an interview with GB News, Rhea Freeman said: "If Kate were to appear on the balcony it would definitely dominate the news. But from everything I’ve read and seen, I would imagine that the King would be delighted to have her there. It would reinforce the strength of the monarchy moving forward, something that has been questioned by some with both the King and Kate’s recent health concerns."

But last week royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that it's 'unlikely' Kate will appear on the Palace balcony this weekend, stating: "She has made it very clear that she wants to stay out of the spotlight. She needs this period and below the radar for her recovery. We're so used to seeing her up on that balcony."

The Palace has not yet commented.