A new clip of Meghan Markle’s upcoming Oprah interview has been released in response to those rumours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child and announced that they would not be returning to royal duties.

It’s safe to say, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all anyone can talk about right now.

Some of the most news has surrounded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s involvement in an upcoming in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, a rare move for the notoriously private couple.

The 90-minute primetime special will air on CBS on March 7, 2021, but this weekend a video teaser of the interview was released, and unsurprisingly it’s going viral.

Today however, following allegations of bullying around the Duchess of Sussex within Buckingham Palace, something Meghan has announced she is ‘saddened by’, another clip of the Oprah interview dropped.

‘How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?’, Oprah can be seen asking Meghan in the newly released clip. ‘I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there’s an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us and if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, there’s a lot that’s been lost already.’

‘Were you silent or were you silenced?’, Oprah can be seen asking Meghan in another video clip released earlier this week, referring to her treatment as ‘almost unsurvivable’.

Prince Harry can be seen later saying: ‘My biggest concern was history repeating itself’.

In a separate video clip, Prince Harry can be seen talking about his mother and her departure from the royal family, explaining to Oprah: ‘For me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side, because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other.’

The 90-minute primetime special will air on CBS on March 7, 2021, and for UK viewers, ITV will be showing it on March 8 at 9pm.