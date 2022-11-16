These are the most influential members of the royal family, according to new research
Surprised?
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
With The Crown back on Netflix, currently riding high in the charts the royals are a hot topic - but new research has shown which royals are actually the most influential.
When the Queen passed away in September, the world went into mourning for a royal who reigned for 70 years - and while the Queen, who was 96 when she died, never personally used social media platforms like TikTok or Instagram, that doesn't mean to say she's not influential in those spaces.
The research looked at the popularity of ten royals via Google searches, TikTok views, and Instagram hashtags and ranked the most influential royals from this data.
Any guesses?
Queen Elizabeth II, who had celebrated her Platinum Jubilee this summer, took the top spot with 4.7 million Google searches a month, she features in 1.6 million Instagram hashtags, and has had 18.7 billion views on TikTok under her hashtag - making her the most mentioned and searched-for royal ever.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The research by Financial World (opens in new tab) ranked the top most influential royals, with the new Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, coming in second place, boasting 1.4 million Instagram hashtags, 2.9 million Google searches per month and 6.3 billion views on TikTok with videos that contain her.
Meghan Markle, who stepped away from royal life in 2020, is the second most Googled royal of all (with 4.5 million searches per month around the world) but overall, by social media views, she came in third place.
Prince Harry ranked in fourth place. The Duke of Sussex rakes in 1.4 million Google searches a month, and features in 1.1 million Instagram hashtags. The hashtag #PrinceHarry has also been viewed 7.3 billion times on TikTok.
Princess Diana, who passed away more than 25 years ago, is still a much-loved royal across the generations, and while she is deemed the 5th most influential royal there are a staggering 9.8 billion searches for her on TikTok every month.
Wondering where our new monarch ranks? King Charles III comes in 7th on the list, just below his eldest son William (who is in 6th place). Charles's most popular platform is TikTok, with 3.8 billion views.
Do you agree with the research? Which royal do you search for the most?
-
The Princess Diaries 3 has officially been confirmed
But will Anne Hathaway be back?
By Dionne Brighton
-
The best personalised gifts for that extra thoughtful touch this Christmas
This isn't any old gift... this is a gift made *just* for someone you love...
By Grace Lindsay
-
This is how I got rid of my teenage acne for good
With adult acne on the rise, what can a 16-year-old tell you about how to treat breakouts?
By Shannon Lawlor
-
Wondering how Princess Diana met Dodi Fayed? Here's a timeline of their relationship
The Crown season 5 explores the couple's relationship
By Sarah Finley
-
Prince William is "still holding a grudge" against the Sussexes, expert claims
"This book is hanging over everyone's head."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Did Mike Tindall break royal rules on I’m A Celebrity?
Surely not...
By Dionne Brighton
-
Why The Crown viewers are making this complaint about Charles
What do you think?
By Sarah Finley
-
Prince Harry writes about his grief in an emotional letter to charity
The royal's sweet letter had a poignant meaning behind it
By Sarah Finley
-
How Charles is spending his first birthday as King
Will he have two birthdays?
By Dionne Brighton
-
Prince George will never be King, according to history writer
Will Prince William be the last to take the throne?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Protestor throws eggs at King Charles during an event
The protestor shouted: “This country was built on the blood of slaves"
By Megan C. Hills