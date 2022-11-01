One royal family member has been confirmed as a contestant on 'I'm a Celebrity'
It's that time of the year again - when the weather gets colder, the evenings get longer and reality TV reaches its peak. It really is the most wonderful time of the year.
2022 is no exception, with Strictly Come Dancing, The Great British Bake Off, Make Me Prime Minister and Love Is Blind (opens in new tab) season 3 among those to grace our screens this autumn.
This week however, it was upcoming favourite ITV show I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here (opens in new tab) that made headlines, returning after two years away.
The show will have Ant and Dec at its helm and
The line-up announced this week featured music icon Boy George and England Lioness Jill Scott MBE, alongside reality star Olivia Atwood and soap actors from Hollyoaks' Owen Warner and Corrie's Sue Cleaver.
The name to have made the most noise however was Mike Tindall (opens in new tab) MBE, ex rugby player and member of the royal family.
Yes, this is not a drill.
Mike Tindall, husband of Princess Anne's daughter Zara Phillips (opens in new tab), will officially become the first royal family member to enter the infamous reality jungle.
Being the most famous person to enter the jungle certainly has its upsides, but it will also have its drawbacks too, with Tindall fully expecting to be "stitched up" by his celebrity, sports and probably royal pals.
“I am fully aware that anyone who has ever played rugby will go, ‘Yeah let’s stitch him up’", Tindall explained as he was announced as a contestant. “All my friendship group has that sort of humour and I know they will definitely want to vote for me! I am prepared to do quite a lot of challenges.”
Well, that definitely means that the ITV show can expect some royal viewers this season.
We will continue to update this story.
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here starts on 6th November at 9pm on ITV.
