This new dating app is basically Love Is Blind but in real life

Love Is Blind had the entire world gripped when it landed on Netflix earlier this year. The dating show, which sees couples getting engaged before ever meeting face to face (and then getting wed just weeks later), made iconic telly and it was an emotional rollercoaster.

Thankfully, another season has been confirmed and you can even get a special Love Is Blind package at the Mexican resort featured in the show.

However, if you want to give blind dating a go but aren’t quite sure you want to broadcast for the whole world to see, there’s now an app that lets you live out your best Love Is Blind life for real.

Enter: Blindlee.

So how does it work?

You’ll be randomly paired up with someone who matches your criteria before being put into a three minute video call with them. However, it will be blurred – so you won’t get to see very much of your potential other half. Instead, you’ll have to see if you get on before their face is revealed.

There are also suggested topics for those who aren’t really sure what to say to a stranger on a video call (very helpful).

At the beginning of the call, the video will be completely blurry, but as the date progresses the woman can control the blur so that you can reveal yourselves bit by bit if you so wish.

Afterwards, the app asks you if you enjoyed your date and if you both say yes then congratulations! You match.

So what are you waiting for?

Happy dating!