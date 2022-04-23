I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! tipped for All Stars series: Everything you need to know

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It's back with a bang

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is back, and tipped to be bigger than ever before, with three series lined up across 2022 and 2023.

Sources have teased the hit ITV competition will return to its original location in Australia later this year, and again in 2023, after it was filmed in Wales over the last two years during coronavirus pandemic.

But fans could also be treated to a spin-off series, which is the Best Of show with an all-star cast, which will see the “most loved and favourite” participants from previous series’ put through their paces once again. The spin off is believed to be a completely different location in South Africa.

The trio of shows will see presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly return to helm the programme with their witty one-liners, and moral support when the celebrity contestants undertake gruelling Bushtucker Trials.

Video you may like:

A source told The Sun Online: “Fans have been crying out for a Best Of series for years, and their prayers are being answered.

“The normal show will be filmed in Australia as planned, unless Covid makes it impossible again. The South African project is in no way a back-up, it’s a completely different series.

“It will see all of the iconic names who have made the show so popular over the years return to the campfire and battle it out to be crowned the Best Of champion.

“There are so many to choose from and they’re sounding out the most talked-about ones now.

“Ant and Dec will host all three series as normal, and the South African version will still be based in the world of I’m A Celeb.

“The camp mates will be doing trials and living in the camp environment, but with fresh and exciting new twists on the format.

“This new edition is likely to air in 2023 but before that viewers will get to enjoy the show’s much anticipated return to Australia in November.”

While the Best Of series has yet to be confirmed, or the contestants agreed, there are talks Stacey Solomon, Caitlyn Jenner, Gino D’Acampo, Vicky Pattison may be among some of the A-listers going head to be crowned the ultimate King or Queen of the Jungle.

Stacey won I’m A Celebrity back in 2010, while Keeping Up With the Kardashians star competed in 2019 alongside Roman Kemp.

An insider said: “It’s still really early days but I’m A Celebrity bosses are keen to bring back the most talked-about stars.

“Stacey and Caitlyn were both great value in their years and reckon they’ll be even better viewing a second time.”

No matter what, we are clearing our diaries for the next year not to miss a single episode.