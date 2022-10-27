Meghan Markle to attend charity dinner to speak on ‘the power of women’

Meghan Markle has a busy schedule ahead as she is set to speak at an important charity event next month. 

The Duchess of Sussex will have all eyes on her at the lavish dinner titled The Power of Women: An Evening With Meghan. 

The 41-year-old will join the first female rabbi ordained by the Reconstructionist Judaism, Rabbi Sandy Sasso, at the event, which will be held at the Marriot Downtown Hotel in Indianapolis on 29 November. 

The event description posted online reads: “Women’s Fund is proud to welcome Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, to Indianapolis.

“The Duchess is a mother, feminist, and champion of human rights. She is a lifelong advocate for women and girls, a constant thread she weaves through humanitarian and business ventures.

“Rabbi Sandy Sasso, an acclaimed writer and community leader, will serve as moderator for the evening. 

“Rabbi Sandy Sasso is the first woman rabbi ordained by the Reconstructionist movement and previously served at Beth-El Zedeck in Indianapolis.

“Tables for Power of Women are available for purchase to groups and organisations that support the mission of Women’s Fund.”

The event has seen prices for the upcoming event fetch over $5,000 (approximately £4,400) for a table, and the proceeds will go towards community foundation Women’s Fund which aims to help support women who are vulnerable, facing discrimination or are struggling with their career. 

There are strict rules in place for the lavish event, as photography and recordings have been banned. 

It is currently unknown if Prince Harry will also be attending the event.

