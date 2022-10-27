Meghan Markle to attend charity dinner to speak on ‘the power of women’
Proceeds from the event will help to support vulnerable women
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Meghan Markle has a busy schedule ahead as she is set to speak at an important charity event next month.
The Duchess of Sussex will have all eyes on her at the lavish dinner titled The Power of Women: An Evening With Meghan.
The 41-year-old will join the first female rabbi ordained by the Reconstructionist Judaism, Rabbi Sandy Sasso, at the event, which will be held at the Marriot Downtown Hotel in Indianapolis on 29 November.
The event description posted online reads: “Women’s Fund is proud to welcome Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, to Indianapolis.
“The Duchess is a mother, feminist, and champion of human rights. She is a lifelong advocate for women and girls, a constant thread she weaves through humanitarian and business ventures.
“Rabbi Sandy Sasso, an acclaimed writer and community leader, will serve as moderator for the evening.
“Rabbi Sandy Sasso is the first woman rabbi ordained by the Reconstructionist movement and previously served at Beth-El Zedeck in Indianapolis.
“Tables for Power of Women are available for purchase to groups and organisations that support the mission of Women’s Fund.”
The event has seen prices for the upcoming event fetch over $5,000 (approximately £4,400) for a table, and the proceeds will go towards community foundation Women’s Fund which aims to help support women who are vulnerable, facing discrimination or are struggling with their career.
There are strict rules in place for the lavish event, as photography and recordings have been banned.
It is currently unknown if Prince Harry will also be attending the event.
Maisie has over six years journalism experience as a writer and editor, covering Royal News, Showbiz, Lifestyle content, as well as Commerce, for print and digital publications, including Marie Claire, Hello!, Fabulous, Mail Online and Yahoo!. When she’s not scouring brands for Kate Middleton’s exact outfit – right down to her nail polish and earrings – or has her nose to the ground for celeb break ups, make ups, babies, and beauty hacks, you will find her eating her way through London’s restaurants in search of pizza and picante’s, debating whether or not she really needs yet another pair of black heeled boots, adding to her travel bucket list, and endlessly trawling through pug accounts on Instagram.
-
King Charles is planning to sell the Queen's horses
He inherited 14 horses following her death
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Is your face mask giving you fungal acne? Here's everything you should know
Including what to look out for.
By Madeleine Spencer
-
The Hills and Laguna Beach are coming back
Nostalgic reality TV at its finest
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
King Charles is planning to sell the Queen's horses
He inherited 14 horses following her death
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Meghan Markle has renewed this 'ritual' since royal departure
It's pretty relatable.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle isn't totally against restarting her acting career
Will she ever return to the small screen?
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
George, Charlotte and Louis' Halloween activities sound adorable
We're jealous...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton's royal plans after children's half-term break
The Waleses have had some well-deserved family time
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Queen Consort Camilla has flown to India to stay at a wellbeing retreat
It focusses on Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga and Naturopathy
By Sarah Finley
-
Meghan Markle would be happy if Archie or Lilibet wanted to be actors too
Before she married Prince Harry, she starred in US drama Suits
By Sarah Finley
-
Why Prince William is stepping in to help with King Charles' coronation
He wants to ensure the event reflects modern Britain
By Maisie Bovingdon