Meghan Markle shares adorable previously unseen photo of Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle has launched a brand new website, and the front page stars one Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor!

The Duchess of Sussex took to her shiny new Instagram account earlier today (Tuesday) to share some really exciting news: She's rebranding American Riviera Orchard, and has renamed it As Ever. The upcoming launch is super exciting, since it will combine the things we were excited about with ARO (jam!) with the old-school Meghan things she used to share with the world when The Tig still existed.

"As Ever essentially means as it's always been, and if you followed me since 2014, with The Tig, you know I've always loved cooking, and crafting, and gardening. This is what I do!" Meghan said in her video, filmed by Prince Harry.

"And I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can. So as things were starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first. Of course there will be fruit preserves. I think we're all clear at this point that jam is my jam. There's so many more products that I use in my home, and now it's time to share it with you."

The Duchess expanded on all this in her caption, writing: "This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday. I will keep sharing behind the scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating. Sending lots of love…

"As ever,

"Meghan"

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

You may have noticed that Meghan signed off "as ever" — something she's actually sneakily been doing since her first Instagram post with a caption, posted on 2 January. She was hinting to it all along!!! This is Taylor Swift levels of dropping hints.

Right now, AsEver.com is just a password-protected landing page, but it does feature a special gift for fans of the Sussexes: an absolutely stunning photo of Meghan walking hand in hand with her little girl Lilibet over some very green grass. This is a lovely surprise, as Lili has only rarely been seen in photos and videos shared by her parents since she was born in California in 2021.

In the new picture, Lili's red hair is shoulder-length, and she appears to be wearing an adorable powder blue romper. Aww!

We can't wait to see what Meghan has in store for us. Literally.