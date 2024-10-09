Meghan Markle just took a leaf out of Kate's royal book with latest move, says expert
Kate 'continues to inspire Meghan Markle'
Princess Kate "continues to inspire Meghan Markle," according to one royal columnist.
Over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out for a charity event wearing a head-turning red dress — which eagle-eyed observers will know she'd previously worn three years ago at another gala. For GB News' Dorothy Reddin, the move signals that Meghan is taking a leaf out of Kate's royal fashion book.
Attending the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala, Meghan wore a plunging dress by Carolina Herrera, which she'd previously worn at a gala in 2021. This time, however, the Duchess altered the gown to remove its regal train, giving the piece a more streamlined look as a result.
Dorothy called this move "reminiscent of the Princess of Wales," because Kate is famous for regularly rewearing pieces from her wardrobe, so as to be more economical and eco-friendly.
One noteworthy example of this was when Kate wore a lavender chiffon belted dress by one of her favourite designers, Alexander McQueen, to a BAFTA event in Los Angeles in 2011, then recycled it for the first annual Earthshot Prize in London in 2021.
This was a particularly significant move, since the event centred around preserving the environment. Of course, rewearing clothes we already own is much more eco-friendly than purchasing new pieces for every event.
In terms of the planet-friendly implications of rewearing an outfit, this is something that's really important to Meghan as well, as she and Prince Harry are famously dedicated to preserving the planet.
So, though Kate and Meghan are currently estranged and have reportedly never been close, they can at least agree on this: rewearing items from your wardrobe is cool. We certainly agree.
