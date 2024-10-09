Meghan Markle just took a leaf out of Kate's royal book with latest move, says expert

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the 2024 CHLA Gala held at the L.A. Live Event Deck on October 5, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Princess Kate "continues to inspire Meghan Markle," according to one royal columnist.

Over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out for a charity event wearing a head-turning red dress — which eagle-eyed observers will know she'd previously worn three years ago at another gala. For GB News' Dorothy Reddin, the move signals that Meghan is taking a leaf out of Kate's royal fashion book.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the 2024 CHLA Gala held at the L.A. Live Event Deck on October 5, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

Meghan altered her Carolina Herrera red gown for the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala, Meghan wore a plunging dress by Carolina Herrera, which she'd previously worn at a gala in 2021. This time, however, the Duchess altered the gown to remove its regal train, giving the piece a more streamlined look as a result.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on November 10, 2021 in New York City

Meghan first wore the sumptuous Carolina Herrera gown for the Salute To Freedom Gala in 2021.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dorothy called this move "reminiscent of the Princess of Wales," because Kate is famous for regularly rewearing pieces from her wardrobe, so as to be more economical and eco-friendly.

One noteworthy example of this was when Kate wore a lavender chiffon belted dress by one of her favourite designers, Alexander McQueen, to a BAFTA event in Los Angeles in 2011, then recycled it for the first annual Earthshot Prize in London in 2021.

Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge In California - Day Two

Princess Kate first wore her lavender chiffon dress by Alexander McQueen in 2011.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This was a particularly significant move, since the event centred around preserving the environment. Of course, rewearing clothes we already own is much more eco-friendly than purchasing new pieces for every event.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England

Kate rewore this iconic dress to the Earthshot Prize in 2021.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of the planet-friendly implications of rewearing an outfit, this is something that's really important to Meghan as well, as she and Prince Harry are famously dedicated to preserving the planet.

So, though Kate and Meghan are currently estranged and have reportedly never been close, they can at least agree on this: rewearing items from your wardrobe is cool. We certainly agree.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
