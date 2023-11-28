Kate and Meghan have not spoken 'in four years'

It even predates the Sussex royal exit

Princess Kate and Meghan Markle have reportedly had no "direct contact" since before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex swapped royal life for sunny Southern California.

In his explosive new book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, royal reporter Omid Scobie claims that the two women haven't exchanged any words whatsoever since 2019 — when Harry and Meghan first left the UK to spend time in Canada ahead of their official royal exit, as reported by LBC.

If Omid is correct on this, it would mean that Kate and Meghan have not spoken AT ALL, even on occasions when they've been in the same room — such as official royal events — and rare joint appearances such as their impromptu walkabout in Windsor following the late Queen's passing. Apparently, the Princess of Wales goes as far as to "shudder and giggle" when Meghan is mentioned.

According to the royal author, the Sussexes tried to extend an olive branch in the form of Christmas presents for the Wales children in 2022, but that they didn't hear from them after that.

All of this is a far cry from royal fans' defunct fantasy of the "Fab Four," when they hoped that Kate, Meghan, and their respective husbands could make official royal visits as a harmonious and friendly foursome.

These days, William and Harry in particular are said to not be speaking at all. Meanwhile, we know that Kate and Meghan have never exactly been best friends.

In the Sussexes' 2021 Oprah interview, Meghan revealed that Kate had made her cry ahead of her 2018 wedding over an issue with the bridesmaids' outfits. Then, writing in Spare in 2023, Harry claimed that the two women had had another row when Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis and reportedly didn't appreciate Meghan's quip about "baby brain."

It unfortunately doesn't look like things will be improving any time soon, though one can dream!

