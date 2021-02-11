Can we please talk about Meghan Markle’s dreamy fireplace?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to Los Angeles, California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

From sweet updates on baby Archie to news of their new Montecito home, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all anyone can talk about.

‘They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family,’ a representative for the couple confirmed to HELLO! last year.

But what does the house look like inside? While the Sussex couple are keeping their home private, they have given us a few sneak peeks through their video call backdrops.

Yes, Prince Harry gave us a glimpse inside their cream kitchen recently, and judging by a joint video appearance last year, the couple appears to be a fan of Diptyque candles, green plants and feminist coffee table books.

It is their large dreamy fireplace however that has really got the world talking.

The huge exposed fireplace has featured in the backdrop of several of their Zoom calls this past few months, in what is thought to be the sitting room. And we want to know more about it.

‘Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fireplace is the dream this winter,’ posted one Twitter user. ‘Is there room for both of them in it?’

It certainly looks like it and now we all desperately want one in our homes.

We’re looking forward to another sneak peek soon.