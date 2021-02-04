Prince Harry just gave a sneak peek into his and Meghan Markle’s new kitchen

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles last year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

Their new Montecito home has got the world talking, from A-list neighbours to its cost, reportedly setting them back £11.2 million.

People are most interested to see what the home looks like on the inside, and thanks to a flow of Zoom video call appearances from the Sussex couple, we’ve had a few sneak peeks.

Interiors-wise, we’re talking monochrome cushions, feminist coffee table books and Diptyque candles – and we’re here for it.

This week, it was the Sussex couple’s new kitchen that got the world talking as Prince Harry took part in a video call from the previously unseen room to confirm the postponing of the 2021 Invictus Games.

As far as sneak peeks go, it wasn’t the most revealing, showing just his wooden cupboard doors, but we can see that the kitchen is cream with high ceilings. Here’s hoping for more soon!

Prince Harry used the video message on Tuesday to assure fans that the Games would return, stating: ‘when the world is ready, we will compete with all we have, with all we are.’

We’re looking forward to Spring 2022!