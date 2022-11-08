Meghan Markle says 'difficult' is 'a code word for the B-word' on new podcast episode
'Its usage certainly has undertones.'
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast is back on Spotify this week, with a discussion of the word "bitch" and how its usage affects women.
Speaking to fellow Northwestern University alumna Robin Thede, a writer and comedian, the Duchess of Sussex dissected what she refers to as the "B-word," and the kind of woman it's usually used to put down.
"This word ... it's sadly, for whatever reason, really easy to resort to for a lot of people," Meghan said.
"It's just, it's one of those labels that feels like it's thrown around constantly, and while its usage certainly has undertones that say a lot about the person who's speaking, there's still a specific type of woman who tends to be the recipient."
Robin said: "Even in 2022 and beyond, it's still just used to describe a woman who goes after what she wants, who has an opinion that's different from a man's, you know, who turns you down at the club."
As women, we all know how true Robin's words are.
Meghan summarised it this way: "In other words, I think what Robin's getting at, and what these people are implying when they use that very charged word, is that this woman, oh, she's difficult.
"Which is really just a euphemism, or probably not even a euphemism. It's really a code word for the B-word."
On each episode of Archetypes, the Duchess discusses a different word or concept that is commonly used to insult women or bring them down. So far, she has dissected terms such as "diva," "bimbo," "ambitious" and many more, with the help of incredibly successful women such as Mariah Carey, Serena Williams and Mindy Kaling, among others.
To mark the podcast release, Meghan and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation is partnering with a number of charitable organisations to help combat gender inequality, including Project Healthy Minds and Global Boyhood Initiative.
-
Bacne (yes, that's back acne) getting you down? Here's how to get rid of it for good
Even the peskiest cystic spots.
By Madeleine Spencer
-
The story behind Princess Diana's revenge dress
It's still as chic as ever.
By Penny Goldstone
-
20 best sex toys, tried and tested by our board of experts
Keep scrolling for your extensive guide to the best sex toys, as recommended by the pros.
By Ally Head
-
Mike Tindall knows 'what he can and cannot say' on I'm a Celebrity
He's well versed in the royal way according to one expert
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William explains why he believes 'disappointment is a part of life'
He opened up about all things mental health with football legends
By Dionne Brighton
-
Queen Elizabeth ‘really hit it off’ with Tom Cruise before she passed away
They got on so well they set up a lunch date
By Megan C. Hills
-
William and Kate are "more popular than ever before," body language expert says
They're modernising the Firm.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
A new bank holiday has been announced for King Charles’ coronation
The date has been decided for May 2023!
By Dionne Brighton
-
Prince William wasn't as "sad and unfulfilled" as The Crown suggests, expert says
He had happy times among the difficult ones.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry's book will "minimise the fallout" with Royal Family, source says
Harry is prioritising staying "true to his principles."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The advent calendars the royal children will no doubt be opening this year
Brb, adding to the wish list
By Dionne Brighton