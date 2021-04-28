Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have joined the list of celebrities appearing at next month’s Global Citizen’s Vax Live concert.

Celebrities already confirmed to perform include Jennifer Lopez and The Foo Fighters, with other stars Chrissy Teigan, Jimmy Fallon, David Letterman, Ben Affleck, Sean Penn, Jimmy Kimmel and more set to attend, too.

Recent Oscar winner, H.E.R will also be performing at the LA-based music event, and Selena Gomez will be presenting.

It’s significant as it’ll be Meghan and Harry’s first public appearance together since their Oprah interview last month.

They’ll be making a cameo as they are the campaign chairs for the concert. The aim of the event is to help to raise money and ensure everyone, globally, is offered access to the vaccine.

Vax Live will be available to watch on TV, and is set to air on May 8th.

The Global Citizen’s mission is to ‘end extreme poverty by 2030’, and a trailer released on Vax Live’s social media channels promises that the concert will have ‘big names and an even bigger message.’

It’s not just pop stars and actors attending – it’s been reported that US president Joe Biden, along with his wife Jill Biden and vice president Kamala Harris will also be in attendance.

A statement on the company’s website reads: “We are calling on world leaders to step up to make sure vaccines are accessible for all so we can end the pandemic for everyone, everywhere.”

Meghan and Harry have a released a statement also, which reads: “Over the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss, and struggle — together. Now we need to recover and heal — together. We can’t leave anybody behind. We will all benefit, we will all be safer, when everyone, everywhere has equal access to the vaccine.”

The concert is being held as India records an all-time high number of COVID deaths and the US plans to send more than 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to help the crisis, the Guardian reports.

Tune in, donate and enjoy the show on May 8th.

Reporting by Rosie Grant.