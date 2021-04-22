Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

"She’s been so kind to me ever since we connected."

It’s not often you hear of such iconic – and unexpected – friendship duos.

But this week, it’s been reported that the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and actress Chrissy Teigen have been exchanging messages – for one particular reason.

While being interviewed on Watch What Happens Live, Chrissy chatted candidly about their new friendship, what they bonded over, and revealed who reached out to who.

First describing Meghan as ‘wonderful and so kind’, she shared that they bonded over their shared miscarriages, with Meghan reaching out to her after reading about her story online.

Chrissy lost a son, who she named Jack, at 20 weeks pregnant last year. The powerful images she shared on social media have since opened up the conversation around miscarriage and stillbirth, with many other women, including Meghan, coming forward to discuss their own previously unknown experiences as a result.

Meghan’s shared her story in an article first published in November 2020.

She said: “She’s been so kind to me ever since we connected. She had written me about baby Jack and loss, but yeah. She is really wonderful and so kind, and just as kind as everyone says she is, and that’s why you look at everything and are like ‘My god, what is absolutely wrong with people where they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy when it’s just as simple as them being as kind as everybody says they are?'”

When asked if she’d watched that Oprah Winfrey interview, Chrissy shared that she had.

Commenting on it, she said: “I think when I ended up watching it, it was like ‘holy sh*t, this is big’, but I also waited a long time to watch it. I had already heard so much about it by the time that I got to it… but yeah. It is very eye-opening.”

In the past, prior to knowing the former Duchess, Chrissy has shared her support of Meghan. She once Tweeted: “This Meghan Markle sh*t is hitting too close to home for me. These people won’t stop until she miscarries. F*cking stop it.”

While it’s a heartbreaking subject matter, we’re so glad the women have found each other during this difficult time.