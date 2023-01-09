Prince Harry details using experimental drugs to help him deal with the loss of Princess Diana

With Prince Harry's memoir Spare (opens in new tab) set to be released tomorrow, the Duke of Sussex has opened up about the revelations that we can expect to see in his autobiography during two tell-all interviews, both of which aired yesterday.

Harry spoke to Tom Bradby for ITV and Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes on CBS in two separate interviews, detailing the contents of the upcoming memoir.

During his chat with Bradby, the Duke spoke about his fractured relationship with Prince William, the secret code the brothers shared in moments of crisis and how he is open to reconciling with members of the royal family.

While sitting down with Cooper, Harry made some controversial claims about Camilla, Queen Consort and detailed his relationship with his step-mother, admitting he had thought of her as a 'villain' and 'dangerous'.

But it's the Prince's candid discussion of using drugs that has surprised many, with Harry admitting to trying marijuana, cocaine and magic mushrooms in the past.

During the conversation, Harry spoke about how he attempted to deal with the grief of losing his mother, the late Princess Diana, by turning to drugs and alcohol.

Discussing his difficulty with processing his emotions, he said he only cried once at her burial, but later in life would try and find videos of his mother to spark an emotional reaction.

He explained: "There was this weight on my chest that I felt for so many years that I was never able to cry. So I was constantly trying to find a way to cry, but, in even sitting on my sofa and going over as many memories as I could muster up about my mum. And sometimes I watched videos online."

Harry went on to talk about using drugs such as 'psychedelics, Ayahuasca, psilocybin, mushrooms' to try and process his grief.

He said: "I would never recommend people to do this recreationally. But doing it with the right people if you are suffering from a huge amount of loss, grief or trauma, then these things have a way of working as a medicine.

"For me, they cleared the windscreen, the windshield, the misery of loss. They cleared away this idea that I had in my head that I needed to cry to prove to my mother that I missed her. When in fact, all she wanted was for me to be happy."

Spare will be released on Tuesday 10th January.